Arrest made after woman injured in unprovoked attack in Southeast DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
FOX 5 DC

Woman speaks out after unprovoked attack in Capitol Hill

Emily Lebowitz says she was pushed from the back in the Eastern Market neighborhood of Capitol Hill on Wednesday. She spoke first to FOX 5 about the experience and what she hopes happens next.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after an assault occurred in southeast DC involving a mother and her 5-year-old child.

Emily Lebowitz says she was pushed from the back in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. Lebowitz fell forward, hitting her teeth on the sidewalk.

D.C. police say they have arrested Roman Strickland, 30, of Northeast D.C. and charged him with aggravated assault.

FOX 5 spoke with Lebowitz's husband who says his wife was leaving a children's class with their 5-year-old when the assault occurred.