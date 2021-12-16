Arrest made after woman injured in unprovoked attack in Southeast DC

A man has been arrested after an assault occurred in southeast DC involving a mother and her 5-year-old child.

Emily Lebowitz says she was pushed from the back in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 6. Lebowitz fell forward, hitting her teeth on the sidewalk.

D.C. police say they have arrested Roman Strickland, 30, of Northeast D.C. and charged him with aggravated assault.

FOX 5 spoke with Lebowitz's husband who says his wife was leaving a children's class with their 5-year-old when the assault occurred.