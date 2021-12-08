Woman injured in unprovoked attack while walking with 5-year-old child in southeast DC

DC police are investigating an assault that occurred in southeast DC involving a mother and her 5-year-old child.

Emily Lebowitz says she was pushed from the back in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE around 5:30 p.m. Schneider fell forward, hitting her teeth on the sidewalk.

FOX 5 spoke with Lebowitz's husband who says his wife was leaving a children's class with their 5-year-old when the assault occurred.

Police are searching for a suspect. If you have any information, please contact MPD by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.