Woman injured in unprovoked attack while walking with 5-year-old child in southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC police are investigating an assault that occurred in southeast DC involving a mother and her 5-year-old child.
Emily Lebowitz says she was pushed from the back in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE around 5:30 p.m. Schneider fell forward, hitting her teeth on the sidewalk.
FOX 5 spoke with Lebowitz's husband who says his wife was leaving a children's class with their 5-year-old when the assault occurred.
Police are searching for a suspect. If you have any information, please contact MPD by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.