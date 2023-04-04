Arrest made after violent attack leaves man dead, woman hurt in southeast DC: police

Authorities say they’ve made an arrest after a violent attack inside a southeast D.C. home left a man dead and a woman injured.

Police say 39-year-old Julius Worthy faces multiple charges after he shot and stabbed a man inside a residence in the 200 block of 14th Street Sunday night.

Officers arrived to the scene around 7:30 p.m. where they found 36-year-old Orlando Galloway suffering from stab and gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Investigators say a woman was also found suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital.

Worthy was charged with second degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill. The investigation is continuing at this time.