Arrest in DC property destruction cases; police investigate as possible hate crimes

D.C. police have arrested a suspect in connection with two property destruction incidents and say they are investigating the offenses as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.

Authorities say Nicholas Goldstein, 38, of Washington, D.C., was taken into custody on Monday, September 23 following a detailed investigation by detectives.

Nicholas Goldstein (DC Police)

Goldstein is accused of intentionally damaging items and spray-painting offensive language on both public and private property in the 1100 block of P Street, Northwest. The incidents occurred on Wednesday, September 11, at approximately 2:36 p.m., and on Saturday, September 21, at around 8:23 a.m.

MPD says they are investigating these offenses as potentially motivated by hate or bias. However, the classification of these incidents as hate crimes may change as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.

A designation of a hate crime by police does not guarantee that prosecutors will pursue the case as such, authorities say. The special liaison branch is assisting with the ongoing investigation.