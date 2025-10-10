Army veteran, double amputee rowing his way to world records

The Brief Army veteran Ryan Kules lost his right arm and left leg nearly 20 years ago in Iraq. He's now hoping to break three indoor rowing world records. Kules is doing it with support from the Wounded Warrior Project.



Some records – like some people – are especially hard to break.

The backstory:

On November 29, 2005, Army veteran Ryan Kules said he was with his unit, coming back from an early morning raid on a house in Iraq, when their vehicle drove over an improvised explosive device.

"The device went off, cut my truck in half, and it unfortunately killed my driver and my gunner right away in the blast. It took my right arm and left leg," Kules recalled Thursday.

That's when a different journey began.

What's next:

Towards the end of the pandemic, Kules picked up rowing.

He’d work out four, five times a week, then for longer distances, and now, he’s looking to break three indoor rowing world records: rowing for the longest distance over the course of an hour, the fastest standard marathon distance, and the fastest ultramarathon distance, he told Fox 5.

"I was inspired by some other veterans that have set records before me, and kind of just following in their footsteps."

With support from the Wounded Warrior Project, the Severna Park husband and father of three will make his attempt at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in early December.

"I wanted to see how far I could push myself, and knowing that it’s also the 20th anniversary of me losing two of my guys, I want to use that as an opportunity to really kind of honor their memory and kind of show that, yeah, they’re not here, but I am, and I’m able to do some things that I think are pretty darn cool," Kules said.

Big picture view:

Any post-9/11 veterans looking for resources and opportunities through Wounded Warrior Project can learn more about the organization's programs here.