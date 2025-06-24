Army Major sentenced to 53 years for serial rape, assaults in DC area

The Brief A former U.S. Army major has been sentenced to more than 50 years for rape and sexual assaults against multiple women. Maj. Jonathan Batt, 40, was convicted on 20 charges. The attacks, which occurred between 2019 and 2023, often involved extreme violence.



An Army major has been sentenced to 53 years in prison after a military jury found him guilty of a sweeping series of rapes and sexual assaults against multiple women in the Washington, D.C., area, marking one of the most significant sexual abuse cases in recent Army history.

Maj. Jonathan Batt, 40, was convicted on 20 charges, including six counts of rape and 14 counts of violent sexual assault and aggravated assault by strangulation, tied to eight of the 15 women who testified during a three-week court-martial at Fort Meade, the Department of Defense confirms.

The attacks, which occurred between 2019 and 2023, often involved extreme violence—women testified that Batt choked them into unconsciousness, tied them with ropes or pillowcases and, in some cases, bit and slapped them without consent.

Pattern of Abuse:

Most of Batt’s victims met him through dating apps or social circles, with prosecutors stating that while all agreed to meet him, most did not consent to sex. Some assaults reportedly took place on Batt’s boat on the Potomac River. One victim was a soldier; the rest were civilians with no military connection.

The case began to unravel after women connected through the Facebook group, "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" shared allegations, prompting a two-year investigation. The Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel, a body established in late 2023 to independently prosecute serious crimes, brought the charges after years of criticism over the military’s handling of sexual assault cases.

Initially, Batt faced 77 charges involving 20 women, including 14 rape counts. Five accusers later declined to testify, leading prosecutors to streamline the indictment to 43 charges involving 15 women; Batt was ultimately convicted on counts involving eight women and acquitted on the rest.

In the Courtroom:

During the trial, women described being choked unconscious, bound, and assaulted after explicitly refusing consent. Prosecutors argued that Batt preyed upon women when they were "vulnerable, isolated, and defenseless," with some victims maintaining contact with him after the assaults, a pattern experts testified is not uncommon among survivors of violence.

Batt maintained that all encounters were consensual, testifying in his own defense and denying all charges. His attorney argued that interactions among the women on social media amounted to "witness contamination."

The jury, composed of six men and two women, deliberated for three days before delivering the guilty verdict. Batt chose to have the judge, rather than the jury, issue his sentence. Each rape conviction carried a potential life sentence without parole, while the sexual assault charges could have led to up to 30 years in prison.

Army Career and Aftermath:

A West Point graduate and decorated infantry officer, Batt served four combat tours in Afghanistan and was previously assigned to the Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center in Arlington. He was on track for promotion to lieutenant colonel before his arrest.

Ryan Guilds, an attorney representing several of the women, said, "There’s disappointment for those who didn’t receive the justice they deserved, but also validation for many that their voices were heard. While today was a positive outcome, it does not erase the significant harm these victims endured."

The case highlights ongoing efforts to reform how the military prosecutes sexual assault, with the Office of Special Trial Counsel now handling such cases independently of the traditional chain of command.