Armored car driver shot during attempted robbery in Maryland

An armored car driver is in the hospital after being shot multiple times during a robbery attempt.

It happened Saturday Afternoon at the Wells Fargo on Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale Park, Maryland.

Riverdale Park Police say they responded to the scene around 4 p.m. to find a man who had been shot several times.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

They say the victim is an armored car driver who was making a delivery at the time, when several armed suspects tried to rob him. They then shot him several times before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

Police are still searching for the suspects. They have not said what type of getaway car was used, or how many suspects were involved. They also have not said if the suspects managed to take anything from the victim or the bank.

Fox 5's Perris Jones spoke with neighbors in the area Saturday afternoon.

They described hearing between 6 and 8 gunshots. A woman who lives across the street said, "we heard like gunshots go off sitting at home my sister was literally like what are those I said those sounded like gunshots she ran for cover on the floor."

She says the incident is putting neighbors on edge.

She told us, "it’s not something that normally happens out here in this area. Never really seen or know of anything happening like this, so it was quite scary especially with animals at home that sort of made them very alert and scared."

She also added, "as a person who lives in the area it’s quite concerning I had to call my dad for advice because we’re not used to things like that happening here."

Advertisement

Riverdale Park Police say they are still investigating the incident. Prince George's County Police will take over the investigation.