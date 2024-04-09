Armed robbery of UPS and Amazon truck driver occur back to back in southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a UPS and Amazon truck driver in Southeast, D.C.

Delivery drivers are responsible for getting important packages to your door. That is, if they aren’t robbed first.

D.C. police said there was an armed robbery of a UPS truck driver Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Cook Drive Southeast. Then, only about 30 minutes later, there was another armed robbery, this time of an Amazon truck driver in the 800 block of Cook Drive Southeast.

"This is a very unique time that we’re in," President of CEO of Metropolitan Protective Services Derrick Parks said, in part because there have been quite a few instances of similar crimes being reported before.

Last November, an Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in D.C.

"I see the Amazon truck, and I see sparks flying, and behind it, I see a long, at least 20 police cars," a witness told FOX 5 at the time. "I’m like, ‘what in the world is going on?"

Last month, a delivery driver’s French bulldog was inside his car when it was stolen.

Police released surveillance images in February after they said alcohol was stolen from the back of a delivery truck.

Also, late last year in Prince George’s County, a UPS driver watched as thieves drove off with her truck.

"We’ve noticed that crime as it relates to robberies, whether it’s strong arm, carjackings, whether it’s theft from auto, all of those items are up," Parks said Tuesday, adding that he believes delivery drivers are being targeted.

"Crime only occurs when you have three elements – motive, means, and opportunity," he said. "We have to figure out a way to eliminate one if not all of those elements."