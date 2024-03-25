French Bulldog 'Recardito' missing after vehicle stolen in Northwest

A 4-year-old French Bulldog named Recardito is missing – and D.C. police are asking for the public's help.

Early Sunday morning, the victim parked their car – with Recardito inside – in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

When the victim returned to where they had parked their car, they discovered it had been stolen, along with Recardito.

The victim's vehicle has been found, but Recardito was not in the vehicle and remains missing.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of someone responsible for a crime committed in D.C. If you know anything about this incident, call police at (202) 727-9099.