Armed man shot by officer in Fairfax County: police

Authorities say an officer shot an armed man Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say police responded to a report of a suspicious van parked in the 8300 block of Fitt Court in Lorton when they encountered the man armed with a weapon.

An officer shot the man who was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.