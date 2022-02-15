Expand / Collapse search

Armed man shot by officer in Fairfax County: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:19AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Armed man shot by police in Lorton, officers say

Authorities are on the scene in Lorton where they say police shot an armed man Tuesday morning on Fitt Court.

LORTON, Va. - Authorities say an officer shot an armed man Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say police responded to a report of a suspicious van parked in the 8300 block of Fitt Court in Lorton when they encountered the man armed with a weapon.

An officer shot the man who was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.