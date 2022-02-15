Armed man shot by officer in Fairfax County: police
LORTON, Va. - Authorities say an officer shot an armed man Tuesday morning in Fairfax County.
Officials say police responded to a report of a suspicious van parked in the 8300 block of Fitt Court in Lorton when they encountered the man armed with a weapon.
An officer shot the man who was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.