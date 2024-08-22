Expand / Collapse search

Armed juveniles flee DC shooting scene in Escalade after 2 men wounded: police

Updated  August 22, 2024 6:22am EDT
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Wednesday night following a shooting in northwest D.C.

Second District officers were alerted to the incident around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and G Streets and found evidence of a crime scene, but no victims. Shortly thereafter, the two injured men arrived at a local hospital.

Authorities are searching for as many as five juveniles, dressed in all black and armed with a rifle, who were last seen fleeing the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade with a partial tag reading "LUK."

The case remains under investigation.