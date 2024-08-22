Armed juveniles flee DC shooting scene in Escalade after 2 men wounded: police
WASHINGTON - Two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Wednesday night following a shooting in northwest D.C.
Second District officers were alerted to the incident around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and G Streets and found evidence of a crime scene, but no victims. Shortly thereafter, the two injured men arrived at a local hospital.
Authorities are searching for as many as five juveniles, dressed in all black and armed with a rifle, who were last seen fleeing the scene in a black Cadillac Escalade with a partial tag reading "LUK."
The case remains under investigation.