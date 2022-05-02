Armed driver forces passengers to withdraw cash after mistaking vehicle for rideshare in DC: police

Authorities are looking for a driver they said pulled a gun on passengers in the District and forced them to withdraw money from an ATM after they mistakenly entered the vehicle thinking it was a rideshare.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Florida Avenue in Northwest D.C.

Officers say the victims entered a vehicle believing it was a rideshare. After they were inside, the driver pulled a handgun and locked the doors of the vehicle before driving them to an ATM and demanding they withdraw money.

Police say the victims complied. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the vehicle is described as a white Dodge Charger and released surveillance camera images.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.