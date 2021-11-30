Armed carjacking, shooting at Greenbelt Metro Station prompts police investigation

A man was sent to the hospital after a reported carjacking and shooting at the Greenbelt Metro Station on Monday evening.

Greenbelt police – who responded to the scene along with Metro Transit Police around 7:20 p.m. – said a 2017 Toyota Prius with Maryland tags reading 3DT9560 was stolen during the incident.

The victim, who is a rideshare driver, reported that he was approached by an adult male who requested a ride to Greenbelt Station in exchange for cash payment. The victim agreed to transport the individual.

Once at the Metrorail station, the individual brandished a firearm and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The suspect fired two to three shots in the direction of the victim, striking him once in the left leg, and took control of the vehicle, and exited the station.

They said his injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Metro Transit Police are leading the investigation.

They have not released information on any possible suspects.