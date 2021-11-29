19-year-old shot on train car at Columbia Heights Metro station

A 19-year-old male was injured after a shooting in a Green Line train car at the Columbia Heights Metro station in D.C., according to WMATA.

MTPD received a report of a shooting at the Columbia Heights station around 3:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

One 19-year-old male victim was shot in the leg on a Green Line train car, according to WMATA. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Yellow and Green line trains are currently bypassing the station. The station was closed but has now been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.