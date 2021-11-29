19-year-old shot on train car at Columbia Heights Metro station
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old male was injured after a shooting in a Green Line train car at the Columbia Heights Metro station in D.C., according to WMATA.
MTPD received a report of a shooting at the Columbia Heights station around 3:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
One 19-year-old male victim was shot in the leg on a Green Line train car, according to WMATA. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The Yellow and Green line trains are currently bypassing the station. The station was closed but has now been reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.