‘Armed and dangerous’ Alexandria suspect wanted in woman’s murder in custody
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - An Alexandria murder suspect described by police as “a threat to anyone who comes in contact with him” is in custody after a chase in Prince George’s County ended in a crash.
They say officers spotted 33-year-old Ibrahim Elkahlil Bouaichi in Maryland late Wednesday morning.
After his vehicle crashed, police found Bouaichi suffering from what they described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Bouaichi, who is suspected of shooting and killing Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez on July 29, was transported to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.