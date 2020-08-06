‘Armed and dangerous’ Alexandria suspect wanted in woman’s murder in custody

article

An Alexandria murder suspect described by police as “a threat to anyone who comes in contact with him” is in custody after a chase in Prince George’s County ended in a crash.

They say officers spotted 33-year-old Ibrahim Elkahlil Bouaichi in Maryland late Wednesday morning.

After his vehicle crashed, police found Bouaichi suffering from what they described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bouaichi, who is suspected of shooting and killing Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez on July 29, was transported to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

