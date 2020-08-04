Alexandria police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

article

Alexandria police are looking for a 33-year-old murder suspect who they consider “armed and dangerous.”

Police say Ibrahim Elkahill Bouaichi “poses a threat to anyone who comes in contact with him.”

He is wanted for the murder of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez.

They described Bouaichi as a man of Middle Eastern descent, who stand 6-foot-2 and weighs about 180 pounds.

He reportedly drives a stolen black 2013 Nissan Altima sedan with Maryland tags, 1CN3103.

Police provided a stock photo of the make and model.

If you have information that might help police find Bouaichi, call (703) 746-6751, or call or text 911.

Police began investigating Gonzalez’s murder on June 29 at 6:20 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired complaint on South Greenmount Drive and found her dead.

