Alexandria police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Alexandria police are looking for a 33-year-old murder suspect who they consider “armed and dangerous.”

Alexandria Police Department Asks Public to Help Locate Homicide Suspect Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi

The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public to help locate Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi who is wanted for the July 29 murder of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez.

Police say Ibrahim Elkahill Bouaichi “poses a threat to anyone who comes in contact with him.”

He is wanted for the murder of Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez.

They described Bouaichi as a man of Middle Eastern descent, who stand 6-foot-2 and weighs about 180 pounds.

He reportedly drives a stolen black 2013 Nissan Altima sedan with Maryland tags, 1CN3103.

Police provided a stock photo of the make and model.
If you have information that might help police find Bouaichi, call (703) 746-6751, or call or text 911.

Police began investigating Gonzalez’s murder on June 29 at 6:20 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired complaint on South Greenmount Drive and found her dead.
 