Arlington woman celebrates 107th birthday; shares secret to her longevity

What's the secret to living a long and healthy life? Just ask Vera Punke!

Vera just turned 107-years-old and celebrated her big milestone with a birthday party Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Vera Punke

"I tell you - I don't feel any different than when I was 100!" she told FOX 5 at her big party showing her sense of humor. "Many times people ask me - 'How do you feel at 107?' Well, I don't know - how am I supposed to feel - I was never this age!" she added with a smile.

Vera told us her secret to longevity is to just keep moving forward and don't worry about looking back.

