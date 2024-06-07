A water main break in Arlington closed several schools in the area Friday and prompted officials to issue a boil water advisory.

The break was reported around 6 a.m. on a 16-inch line at South Walter Reed Drive and South Four Mile Run Drive.

A boil water advisory was issued for parts of Alcova Heights, Arlington Heights, Arlington Mill, Arlington View, Barcroft, Claremont, Columbia Forest, Columbia Heights, Douglas Park, Forest Glen, Foxcroft Heights, Green Valley, Fairlington, Penrose and Shirlington.

A searchable map for residents to see if they live in the affected area is available online.

Arlington water main break prompts boil water advisory, school closures (Arlington County Government)

Arlington County Public School closed several schools and dismissed several others early due to the break.

These schools have been closed:

Abingdon, Alice West Fleet, Arlington Career Center, Barcroft, Claremont, Hoffman-Boston, Montessori Public School of Arlington, Randolph, and Wakefield.

These schools will close early with no extended day:

Thomas Jefferson, Drew, Long Branch, Oakridge. Check ParentSquare for dismissal times.

The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said they issued the advisory "out of an abundance of caution due to pressure loss."

Anyone who lives in the affected area should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute then cool before:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing baby food and formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

More info from Arlington Co. online