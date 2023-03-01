Arlington teens treated for possible overdoses near Ballston Quarter

Multiple teenagers had to be treated with Narcan Wednesday afternoon after police believe they may have overdosed.

The Arlington County Police Department said they received a call regarding a possible overdose near the Ballston Quarter mall just before 1:30 p.m.

Once they arrived, first responders from the Arlington County Fire Department administered Narcan to two teens. Both of them — as well as a third — were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions at this time have not been revealed. However, an investigation is now underway.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



