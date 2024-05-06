Arlington Street Smart campaign aims to save lives

A pedestrian and bicyclist safety campaign continues in Arlington County as police hold enforcement activities Monday.

The effort is part of the Street Smart campaign, a public education and enforcement program across the D.C. area, designed to reduce pedestrian and bicyclist injuries and deaths.

Arlington County Police are actively ticketing drivers who violate traffic safety laws, with fines of up to $500. Some drivers face potential points on their driver records.

The Street Smart program encourages everyone to look out for one another on the roadways whether you’re driving, cycling, or walking.

Last year, 115 pedestrians and bicyclists were killed in crashes in the D.C. area.

The overall Street Smart campaign runs through May 19.