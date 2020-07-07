Arlington Public Library eliminates overdue fines

The Arlington Public Library eliminated overdue book fines last week in what they say is an effort to “increase access” for marginalized people in the community.

They say the fines created a barrier for young people, as well as low-income patrons – who were disproportionately impacted by such fines.

According to the library, their data shows that fines dissuaded people from using the library at all.

Patrons will still be penalized for lost items, however.

Anyone with a balance over $15 cannot borrow, renew, place holds on materials, or log in to premium sites, such as Consumer Reports.

