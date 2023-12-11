Arlington pilot project aims to improve parking situation

Arlington is working on a project they say will make parking in and around the area a better experience for everyone.

The County says the Performance Parking Pilot Project hopes to make metered parking spaces more available, share real time parking options, and reduce cruising, double parking, or drivers leaving for other area.

The program will focus on the Rosslyn-Ballston and Richmond Highway areas with the first year focused on design, installation, testing, and data collection.

The project plans to use in-ground sensors that will provide real-time information about the presence or absence of a vehicle, and the duration of the vehicle’s stay.

Once the data has been gathered, the team anticipates applying the pricing tools to the pilot project corridors - changing prices up or down across 4,500 parking spaces included in the pilot to meet the goals.

More about the parking pilot project can be found online.