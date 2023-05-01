Arlington PD seeks additional victims in Boulevard Trail assault case

In January, a 17-year old juvenile as charged with assault and battery of a woman running on Arlington Boulevard trail in November. Today, the Special Victims Unit of the Arlington County Police Dept. announced that they are seeking information on additional victims.

The SVU has obtained six additional petitions for Assault and Battery from four incidents occurring in November and December 2022 in which the suspect "approached women from behind and grabbed their buttocks."

Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident in late 2022 is asked to contact Detective C. Mulrain at 703-228-4194 or cmulrain@arlingtonva.us. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).