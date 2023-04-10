Arlington officials investigating rabbits apparently struck by blow darts

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is seeking information on rabbits that have been found with what appears to be blow darts stuck in their bodies.

AWLA's Animal Control Department began receiving calls at the beginning of April about two rabbits found on the 700 and 800 blocks of N Barton Street.

Animal Control Officers have worked over the past week, setting humane traps in different properties in an attempt to catch one of these rabbits.

"This behavior will not be tolerated here in Arlington. This is an act of animal cruelty. We put so much time and emphasis on teaching tolerance and harmonious coexistence with local wildlife in an effort to prevent acts such as this. When groups, associations, or organizations teach intolerance for living things or scapegoat animals for human created conflicts, our wildlife pays the price," says Jennifer Toussaint, Chief of Animal Control.

The photos below show the injuries to the rabbits, as well as the dart and what a blow-gun might look like.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ PHOTO: AWLA

AWLA says their intention is to bring the rabbit(s) back to AWLA for triage and transportation to an emergency wildlife center for medical care.

This is the second time in the past 12 months that AWLA has discovered the use of projectiles or blow darts on wildlife. Officials ask that anyone with knowledge of these incidents or sightings of these rabbits please contact Animal Control immediately at 703-931-9241. Do not attempt to chase the rabbits.