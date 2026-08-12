Arlington National Cemetery officials have released new photos showing ongoing work on the Southern Expansion Project.

The images show new pedestrian and bike pathways, a cemetery boundary wall, and the operations complex.

Officials say the expansion will add an estimated 50 acres to the cemetery’s current 639 acres. The project will include new sidewalks and bicycle lanes and create more than 80,000 additional interment opportunities, including above‑ground columbarium courts for cremated remains and below‑ground cremated and traditional casketed burial spaces.

Phase III of the expansion is expected to be completed in summer 2029.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Arlington National Cemetery highlights progress on Southern Expansion Project (Arlington National Cemetery / @ArlingtonNatl)