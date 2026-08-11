The Brief A United flight from Dulles to Munich diverted to Boston after windshield damage. Flight 108 landed safely and was later canceled with alternate travel arranged. The airline says the multilayered windshield remained safe and customers received compensation.



A United Airlines flight from Dulles International Airport to Munich was diverted to Boston on Monday night after the aircraft sustained damage to the outer layer of its multilayered windshield, airline officials said.

What we know:

United Flight 108 landed safely in Boston, where the issue was assessed. The flight was later canceled, and the airline said it is arranging alternate travel for passengers. The Boeing 787‑8 was carrying 175 passengers and 11 crew members.

United said aircraft windshields are built with multiple layers designed to remain safe even if one layer is damaged. The airline is providing hotels, meal vouchers and compensation to affected customers.