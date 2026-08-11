ANC commissioner sues city, MPD over Crime Solvers rewards and transparency

The Brief A Ward 8 ANC commissioner says he was underpaid for information that helped solve several crimes. The lawsuit seeks money he says he is owed and answers about how Crime Solvers rewards are decided. MPD has not identified who serves on its Crime Solvers committee or how it determines award amounts.



A Ward 8 Advisory Neighborhood Commission member is suing D.C. and the Metropolitan Police Department, saying he was not fully paid for information he provided in a fatal hit-and-run case and a string of armed robberies.

What we know:

Tom Donohue, who represents ANC District 8E01 across Fairlawn and Anacostia, filed the lawsuit Tuesday.

He is seeking payment he says he is owed through D.C.’s Crime Solvers program, along with more public information about how reward decisions are made.

Crime Solvers allows people to submit anonymous information to police about active investigations. In D.C., tipsters can receive a reward when their information leads to a conviction.

What Donohue is saying

Donohue said he wants more transparency and a clear process for people seeking rewards through the program.

"Any time we can get more transparency on something, it’s a win," Donohue said. "You know, not only transparency but just a process. It seems as though nobody knew what to do with me because I started asking questions and, as an elected official at that point—because before I wasn’t—I had some power to actually ask and expect answers from them."

The hit-and-run case

Donohue said he provided video footage that led to the arrest and conviction of the man who killed David Farewell in a 2020 hit-and-run crash.

Farewell was riding a bicycle when he was killed, according to Donohue.

Donohue said he received a threat while working with police on the case. He said MPD awarded him $5,000 rather than the $25,000 reward he believed he had been offered.

Donohue said he relied on the expected payment when he told Farewell’s family he would help buy a tombstone for him.

The robbery case

Donohue also says he is owed money for directing police to David Crocker, whom he describes as a serial armed robber.

According to Donohue, police had initially arrested the wrong person in that case.

Questions about the committee

MPD’s website says a Crime Solvers committee reviews cases to decide whether information qualifies for a reward and how much a tipster should receive.

The department does not identify committee members or explain how award amounts are calculated.

Donohue is asking the court to require MPD to release written criteria and calculation standards for rewards.

MPD does not comment on pending litigation. FOX 5 also asked the department who serves on the Crime Solvers committee and whether reward funding comes from local or federal sources. The department had not responded as of Tuesday afternoon.