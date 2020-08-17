Arlington man charged with aggravated sexual battery involving juvenile

article

A 40-year-old man is facing aggravated sexual battery charges in Arlington months after a teen reported she was attacked while walking a little boy home from school at the end of last year.

Riley England, 14, told FOX 5 in December 2019 that she noticed a man following her, the boy, and a friend at around 5 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Irving Street on Dec. 10.

She told police the man then approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks and placed his hands around her, pulling her towards him. That's when Riley says she pushed the man away and called for help.

The man then ran away from the scene on foot, according to police.

Following a thorough investigation, Arlington County police detectives within the Special Victims Unit identified Playford Ray Resh as a suspect after a review of witness interviews, tips from the public and crime scene evidence.

Police say Resh was taken into custody without incident on Aug. 13, 2020.

Resh has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery. Police say he is currently being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.