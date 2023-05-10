Arlington firefighters may start handing out Narcan at overdose scenes

Firefighters in Arlington County will start leaving behind Narcan, the opioid reversal drug at scenes.

A medication leader says it can help prevent a family from losing a parent, child, neighbor or friend.

"We’ve had some very high-profile cases in Arlington County. We, unfortunately, had a young person die at one of our high schools," said Dr. E Reed Smith, the operational medical director for the county’s fire and police department.

The tragic incident is one that leaders want to prevent from happening again.

Since the beginning of the year, the county reports 20 opioid overdoses; six were fatal.

A partnership with Virginia’s Department of Health will allow all Arlington County firefighters in the engines, and medic trucks to leave Narcan at overdose scenes for free.

"Or any situation where there is potential for an overdose when they are aware of drug use if that’s not the generation of the call, they will be able to leave nasal Narcan," Dr. Smith said.

On Saturday, the Arlington County board will meet to approve a memorandum that allows the state’s health department to supply firefighters with Narcan through a grant to help increase access to the opioid-reversal drug in communities.

"I think a lot of people feel like if I accept Narcan it’s a statement that I am a druggy – and that is not what it is. The vast majority of these are unintentional overdoses," Dr. Smith adds.

He says the fire and police department aren’t here to criticize, they are here to help.

"There is very good evidence that says simple acts such as availability of Narcan at home is lifesaving," he explained.

It's a reversal drug that anyone can administer in a matter of seconds.

"We get to people in 2-3-4 minutes but that 2-3-4 minutes without oxygen in an overdose can be deadly or permanently disabling," Dr. Smith said.

Several counties across the region are offering Narcan to residents through the health department like Alexandria.

Several districts like Fairfax, Prince William, and Montgomery Counties offer free training courses and Narcan kits daily.

Over in D.C., Narcan is available for free in all wards. You can also purchase the drug at pharmacies without a prescription.

Check out the full memorandum of understanding for the Virginia Department of Health Narcan Leave Behind Program below:



