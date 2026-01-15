Arlington County residents express concern about pollution from wastewater treatment plant

The Brief The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is holding a public hearing on Thursday after residents raised concerns about a wastewater treatment plant in Arlington County. The community is specifically worried about PFAS, more commonly known as "forever chemicals," coming from Arlington County's water pollution plant. The county wants to continue operations at the water treatment plant and release treated wastewater into the Potomac River watershed, but environmental groups are hoping for amendments to the permit renewal.



Some Arlington County residents are raising concerns about what's coming out of a wastewater treatment plant in the area.

It has prompted a public hearing that’s being held Thursday evening.

Big picture view:

These synthetic chemicals that break down incredibly slowly and have been linked to a lot of health concerns, such as fertility issues, pregnancy complications, liver problems and certain types of cancers.

Environmental groups want stricter regulations before the state lets them continue operations there.

But this isn't just about humans and our consumption. Activists warn that wildlife exposure can cause a ripple effect as well.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is hosting Thursday’s public hearing after receiving more than 100 public comments in September and October that raised concerns.

What they're saying:

"The state has all the authority they need to tell Arlington, you’ve got to do more monitoring, you’ve got to see what's happening and you’ve got to stop these pollutants from getting out into the environment," said David Sligh, the director of Water Quality at Wild Virginia.

"It’s a concern we share. We share their concern about the environmental impacts, the health impacts, but the facts are right now, the science isn't there to figure out exactly the risks and there's no proven tech to effectively remove or treat for PFAS in water," Arlington County Deputy Director for Operations Mike Collins said.

To be clear, the county is not producing PFAS, they're just receiving it from homes, businesses and industries.

What's next:

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Innovation Elementary School on Key Boulevard and residents can submit public comments through the end of the month.