Arlington County police searching for suspect accused in 2 robberies

What we know:

Police say the first incident occurred in the 4200 block of N. Pershing Drive 300 block of N. Glebe Road at approximately 8:19 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Officers were dispatched to the report of a robbery.

Investigators determined that a man came into the business, approached an employee at the counter, as well as another victim inside the shop, and brandished what appeared to be a firearm.

The suspect demanded cash and fled the scene with it.

Second incident:

The suspect then entered another business in the 300 block of N. Glebe Road, approached employees, threatened them with a firearm and demanded cash.

The employees ran from the scene and the suspect fled on foot. No injuries were reported from either incident.

A lookout was issued and responding officers saw a man who matched the description of the suspect in the area of 4th Street N. and N. Thomas Street, but he fled and police were not able to find him.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, 5’6"-5’10", wearing all black clothing and a face covering.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department.