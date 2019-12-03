Arlington County Police looking for suspect after Buckingham sex assault

Arlington County police are looking for a suspect after a sexual assault in the Buckingham neighborhood.

Police say the victim had left her vehicle and was walking home when a man attacked her from behind, pushed her against a vehicle, and sexually assaulted her.

When the victim started screaming, the suspect reportedly fled in a white van.

The incident occurred at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The suspect was described as a dark skinned Hispanic male who is 5-foot-3 with short dark hair.

During the incident, he was wearing dark pants.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on North Piedmont Street.

If you have any information that might help police, call (703) 228-4244.

