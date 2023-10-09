Arlington County police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a dog that panicked following a car crash and ran away.

Police say Dutch was inside a vehicle that crashed Saturday night in the 2000 block of 21st St., North. The dog was uninjured but was clearly shaken up following the crash and took off.

Officers last saw Dutch in the area of Langston Blvd. and N. Veitch St. Anyone who sees him is asked to call Arlington County Police at 703-558-2222.