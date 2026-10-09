Arlington County files lawsuit to stop trump's triumphal arch

The Brief Arlington County is suing to stop the project. Historians and veterans argue the structure will block historic views. Small daily protests have taken place at Memorial Circle.



The battle over President Trump’s proposed Triumphal Arch just got bigger, with Arlington County now suing to stop the project.

There is already one lawsuit arguing that building the monument requires congressional authorization. Now, Arlington County charges that the administration illegally bypassed required environmental reviews.

Considerable opposition has mounted against building the 250-foot Triumphal Arch. Historians and veterans argue in their lawsuit that the structure will block historic views connecting Arlington National Cemetery to the Lincoln Memorial.

President Donald Trump meets with members Cabinet members and others about the proposed "Victory Arch" in the Oval Office, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

The Association of Flight Attendants has also raised major safety concerns. In a statement, the union's president wrote in part: "We lost 67 crew and passengers in the deadliest U.S. commercial aviation accident in decades. Congress has failed to act. DCA is already stretched to its limit, we do not need an obstacle taking up space in our flight path. Nor should commercial aviation have to dodge military drones, missiles, or snipers while attempting to take off or land at Washington National Airport. Safety first always."

The statement referenced comments made by President Trump a couple of weeks ago, when he said the arch would become a top grade military complex.

RELATED: Flight attendants, protesters raise safety concerns about Triumphal Arch proposed near DCA

Small daily protests have taken place at Memorial Circle, alongside larger demonstrations.

In response to a request for comment, White House officials said in a statement: "The Triumphal Arch in Memorial Circle is going to be one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world."

RELATED: Trump Arch: New questions about its intended purpose

While officials did not address the flight attendants' safety concerns, they added that the arch "will enhance the visitor experience at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike, serving as a visual reminder of the noble sacrifices borne by so many American heroes throughout our 250-year history so we can enjoy our freedoms today."

Arlington County's lawsuit asks a court to delay any construction until an environmental review is complete.

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