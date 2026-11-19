The Brief The newly renovated DTC Expo and Event Center is set to open on Saturday, Nov. 21. It comes after delays and code compliance issues led to canceled events. The 120,000 square foot center is designed to host exhibitions, trade shows, cultural festivals and other large gatherings.



A massive new event venue is scheduled to open this weekend in Loudoun County after construction delays and code compliance issues forced the cancellation of several major events.

What we know:

The newly renovated DTC Expo and Event Center, located in Sterling at the site of the former Lord & Taylor at Dulles Town Center, will officially open its doors on Saturday, Nov. 21 with the "DC Big Flea Market." Crews were already underway setting up for the event ahead of the weekend launch.

Ultimately, the center will encompass 120,000 square feet designed to host exhibitions, trade shows, cultural festivals and other large gatherings. However, for Saturday's opening, only the 60,000-square-foot lower level will be accessible to the public.

Officials hope to have the top floor open by the end of the month, ahead of a gun show slated to use the entire building in early December.

According to owner Ravi Gourineni, transforming the former department store into a high-capacity venue proved to be a major undertaking.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DTC Expo and Event Center

What they're saying:

"This was a retail store, right? It is not built for this many people," Gourineni said. "We had to gut out everything. You know, right from the plumbing, electric, HVAC, everything. It’s like a shell, rebuild everything together. So, it took a lot more effort and resources to do that."

Issues with code compliance during the redevelopment delayed the venue's timeline, leading to the cancellation of events scheduled for late October and early November, including the 33rd Annual Northern Virginia Christmas Market. The cancellations affected organizers, attendees and vendors alike.

"I’m overwhelmingly supportive of their situation," Gourineni said regarding those impacted by the delays. "I’m not taking it lightly that some people, for example, baked a lot of goods for sale at the Christmas market, for example. Couldn’t sell; they had to throw away the food, particularly. So, those kinds of situations, I’m very sympathetic, but at the same time, we are trying to see how we can help."