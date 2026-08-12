The Brief Drivers will see more speed cameras in additional Arlington school zones. School‑zone limits are 20 mph when lights flash and cameras are operational. Police data shows 56,104 warnings and tickets were issued last year.



Drivers in Northern Virginia are about to see more speed cameras in Arlington County as officials expand enforcement in additional school zones. The county says the added cameras will bring more $100 fines for violators.

What we know:

Arlington launched its photo‑speed program in 2024 with 10 school‑zone cameras and expanded to 28 by last school year. School‑zone speed limits are 20 mph when lights on the signs are flashing, and officials say that’s when the cameras are active, generally during school arrival and departure, to deter speeding and reduce severe crashes.

In June, the police department extended camera operations during summer school from July 7 to August 4. With the new school year approaching, residents are noticing more cameras being installed in additional zones. Arlington Now reports that a list of the new camera locations will be published soon.

According to police data, 56,104 warnings and tickets were issued last year. The county typically provides a 30‑day public notice and warning period before issuing fines.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Arlington County adding more school zone speed cameras