Spotsylvania school board rejects drug testing for teachers and staff

Students in Spotsylvania County Public Schools are heading back for their first day of classes Tuesday, just one day after ninth graders returned.

The Brief The school board voted 4–3 to reject drug testing for teachers and staff. The proposal targeted newly hired and rehired employees working with elementary students and those with disabilities. Board members raised concerns about cost, effectiveness and no evidence of a drug problem among employees.



The start of the school year follows a pivotal decision by the school board, which voted 4–3 Monday night to reject drug testing for teachers and staff.

The issue has become increasingly contentious.

What we know:

During the meeting, Board Member Jennifer Craig‑Ford said it had been brought to her attention, though not confirmed, that some board members may have approached board supervisors about withholding funding to pressure the board to change its vote on staff drug testing.

Monday’s vote was the second recent attempt to approve pre‑employment drug testing.

The proposal would have applied to newly hired and rehired employees working directly with elementary students and those with disabilities or special needs, screening for cocaine, opioids, PCP and amphetamines.

Board members raised concerns about the cost of the policy, the lack of evidence showing its effectiveness and no indication of a drug problem among school employees.

Craig‑Ford also said she asked the state attorney general to review whether the proposed policy is legal and confirmed her request has been received.