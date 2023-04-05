Arlington awarded $3M from HUD for homelessness efforts

Arlington’s Continuum of Care for Homelessness has been awarded $3 million by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that will be used to help quickly rehouse people experiencing homelessness in the county.

The funds will support the county's efforts, along with nonprofit providers, to rehouse individuals while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused by homelessness.

"HUD funding is a vital part of Arlington’s efforts to prevent and end homelessness," said Arlington County's Department of Human Services Director Anita Friedman. "This announcement confirms that our strategic planning, policy development, and service delivery are effective and that we are changing lives for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless. Arlington’s CoC continues to raise the bar and I am grateful to the County staff, non-profit partners, and people with lived experience who make up the Arlington Continuum of Care."

HUD grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs or at imminent risk of becoming homeless.

Arlington's CoC develops strategies and assists people who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness. The CoC works toward the shared goals of preventing homelessness before it occurs and returning individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness to stable housing as quickly as possible.

For more information, click here.