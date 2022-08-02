Arlington assault suspects flee on scooters: police

Authorities are searching for three juvenile suspects they say assaulted a person on an Arlington street and fled the area on scooters.

The incident happened July 29 just after 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of S. Campbell Street.

The male victim reported he was walking in the area when three unknown juvenile male suspects approached and assaulted him.

They then fled the area on scooters.

The investigation is continuing at this time.