Argument leads to shooting outside Jasper's in Largo: police
LARGO, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in a parking lot outside a popular restaurant in Prince George's County following an argument.
The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday outside Jasper’s Restaurant along the 9400 block of Lottsford Road in Largo.
Investigators say an argument broke out inside the restaurant before the shooting.
The victim was reportedly shot in the back and was dropped off at a nearby hospital by an SUV that sped away.
The investigation is continuing.