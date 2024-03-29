Drones are prohibited around Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse site, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

On Friday, the FAA said temporary flight restrictions remain in place around the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site in Baltimore. The restrictions prohibit using drones in the three nautical mile airspace surrounding the collapse area.

Are drones allowed over Baltimore Key Bridge collapse site? (MDTA / @TheMDTA)

The "No Drone Zone"" is used by the FAA to help drone pilots identify areas where a drone or unmanned aircraft system (UAS) cannot be operated.

Drone users can use the FAA’s B4UFLY service to see where recreational flyers can and cannot fly.