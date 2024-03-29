Expand / Collapse search

Are drones allowed over Baltimore Key Bridge collapse site?

Published  March 29, 2024 1:07pm EDT
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse
FOX 5 DC

Large cranes arrive to begin clearing wreckage from Baltimore Key bridge collapse

Large cranes arrived to begin clearing the wreckage left behind by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge – a disaster that is already causing major economic and travel disruptions to the region.

BALTIMORE - Drones are prohibited around Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse site, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

On Friday, the FAA said temporary flight restrictions remain in place around the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site in Baltimore.  The restrictions prohibit using drones in the three nautical mile airspace surrounding the collapse area.

Are drones allowed over Baltimore Key Bridge collapse site? (MDTA / @TheMDTA)

The "No Drone Zone"" is used by the FAA to help drone pilots identify areas where a drone or unmanned aircraft system (UAS) cannot be operated.

Drone users can use the FAA’s B4UFLY service to see where recreational flyers can and cannot fly.