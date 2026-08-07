Child on bicycle struck by hit-and-run driver in Fairfax County, police say

A child on a bicycle was struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday in Fairfax County, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. at Baron Cameron Avenue and Reston Parkway in Reston. The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver fled the scene.

The striking vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan last seen traveling eastbound on Baron Cameron Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.