FOX 5 has heard from a local rabbi suing Montgomery County over its new gun control law, which prohibits carrying firearms at several locations across the county.

The county is now facing three lawsuits over the law. This rabbi is a plaintiff in one of them.

He argues the county is violating his Second and First Amendment rights and preventing Jewish congregants from protecting themselves amid a rise in antisemitism.

The legislation, signed less than two weeks ago, restricts the possession and transportation of firearms within 100 yards of places of public assembly, including places of worship such as a synagogue.

Rabbi sues over gun ban in houses of worship

The Silver Spring Jewish Center and Rabbi Menashe Shapiro, who is affiliated with the synagogue, are co‑plaintiffs in the suit. They argue the law limits their ability to protect themselves while practicing their faith.

While the law allows exceptions for police officers and licensed security guards, many synagogues, including this one, rely on security teams made up of trained, licensed‑to‑carry congregants who help protect the building.

The rabbi said maintaining that level of security is especially critical now. He said that in the past two years, one congregant was attacked and a man attempted to force his way into the synagogue early one morning.

County Executive Marc Elrich has said he believes the legislation protects the community rather than puts it at greater risk, arguing it shields gathering places from more gun violence.

The county is also facing two other lawsuits: one from the Department of Justice and another from a gun‑rights group.

Rabbi sues over gun ban in houses of worship