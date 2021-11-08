Apparent Howard County bus driver sick-outs disrupt school day for students, parents

Some parents in Howard County may need may to find a different way to get their children to and from school following bus driver shortages due to an apparent sick-out Monday.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick said some parents received an email Sunday night alerting them to the shortage – but others say they were blindsided and received no notice at all.

Alnwick reports that in their email, the school system acknowledged the burden placed on the bus driver contractors and have been proactively working to provide additional compensation to the drivers.

School officials also say no student impacted by the shortage will be marked late.

Several school districts across the region have been hit by bus driver shortages and protests over the recent weeks.