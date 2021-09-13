School districts continue to deal with bus driver shortages and delays

It's a mess! That's how some are describing the school bus shortage issues that are plaguing parts of the D.C. region as the year gets started.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh was in Prince George's County Monday where she says one parent drove away disgusted after waiting with their child for over an hour for a school bus that never came.

Umeh says the Prince George's County school system is still trying to fill over 200 bus driver positions.

BUS ISSUES CONTINUE: PARENTS NAVIGATING HOW TO GET THEIR CHILDREN TO SCHOOL SAFELY

In addition to the bus delays, some parents are experiencing frustration when dropping off and picking up students from school. "When you pick up - they close off the street and create congestion and chaos in here. There's no staff out here to assist the children. They're walking across in the middle of traffic. It is completely unsafe situation," said a parent outside of Walker Mill Middle School in Capitol Heights. "It's a terrible situation and hopefully they can get it resolved quickly."

Last week, Prince George's County Public Schools told FOX 5 their bus driver had the wrong routes which resulted in students being driven all around DC. Eventually, the bus was pulled over by a U.S. Park Police after students felt unsafe when the bus driver allegedly told them to "sit back and enjoy the ride" even though they knew they weren't heading in the right direction.