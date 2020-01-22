Antonio Brown arrest warrant issued in battery incident, reports say

article

An arrest warrant has been issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown as police continued Wednesday to investigate an alleged battery incident that took place at his Florida home the previous day, reports said.

Brown faced charges including burglary with battery, WSVN reported. The warrant warned, “officers should use caution when approaching Brown, as he is known for being confrontational when dealing with police,” TMZ Sports added.

Hollywood police public information officer Christian Lata said Wednesday that the embattled free agent has “locked himself in his house” despite multiple attempts by law enforcement to contact him regarding the alleged incident involving a moving truck driver, USA Today reported.

ANTONIO BROWN SUSPECT IN BATTERY INVESTIGATION OUTSIDE FLORIDA HOME, HIS TRAINER ARRESTED: REPORT

Police initially were called to Brown’s home on Tuesday after the victim accused him and his trainer, Glen Holt, of battery outside the residence, ESPN reported. The driver had been hired to move Brown’s things.

Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary and battery. Brown has not been charged but remains a suspect.

The latest apparent incident came less than a week after the Hollywood Police Department cut ties with Brown following an incident outside his home involving the mother of his children.

Advertisement

Brown has remained silent on Twitter, posting a link to his music. He did, however, cryptically tweeted “They want my name slandered.”

FLORIDA POLICE DEPARTMENT CUTS TIES WITH ANTONIO BROWN AFTER PROFANE OUTBURST

Brown previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Oakland Raiders in the off-season. He failed to play a regular-season game and was released following a turbulent offseason.

He was then picked up by the New England Patriots for 11 days before he was again released in the wake of allegations that he sexually assaulted his former trainer and sent intimidating text messages to another woman who had also accused him of sexual misconduct.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has since been an outspoken critic of the NFL and his former organizations, denying all allegations against him.

Fox News' Mike Arroyo contributed to this report.