Antisemitic flyers distributed in Wolf Trap, police say

With Israel and Hamas at war, police say someone has been passing out antisemitic flyers here in the D.C. area.

Officials say someone distributed antisemitic flyers in the Wolf Trap area. A resident told FOX 5 the flyer was inside a bag and thrown out of a moving car, onto his driveway.

"These types of incidents will be investigated fully," said Major Brian Ruck of Fairfax County Police.

It's not the first time we've seen this type of thing happen. In January, about 50 white supremacist flyers were dropped on driveways in Loudoun County. We've also reported on other instances of antisemitic flyers in Fairfax County, both in 2022 and 2021.

Although this time it comes with war raging in the Middle East, and with nearly every law enforcement agency in the region putting out statements like those from Montgomery and Loudoun Counties, saying they've increased patrols.

"We did put out messaging to our officers, especially in light of what's going on in Israel, to make sure that they are present at all houses of worship and specifically at Jewish houses of worship," said Ruck.

"Are you surprised to hear about that happening here in Northern Virginia? No, I've seen it. I've seen it in McLean," said Carter Ossman of Fairfax County. "Everyone should love each other and just be kind to each other."

Fairfax County Police say there may not have been a crime committed in this most recent incident. Still, they are asking anyone with any information to please give them a call.