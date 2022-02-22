Anti-Semitic flyers found in DC area communities; similar incidents reported nationwide

Authorities are investigating reports of anti-Semitic flyers found in communities in parts of the D.C. region which could be related to a much larger issue being reported nationwide.

On Sunday, detectives in the Vienna area of Fairfax County say a resident on Laurel Hill Road found a sealed plastic bag containing an anti-Semitic flyer on their property. The bag was weighed down with corn kernels and after a closer search of the Wolf Trap neighborhood, residents found an additional 70 to 80 flyers had been scattered about.

On Saturday, authorities in the Bowie area reported similar hate-filled anti-Semitic flyers, weighed down with corn, left in residential driveways along Crosswick Turn.

Officers have increased patrols in these areas and are working with the Anti-Defamation League and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington to make the community aware of what happened.

POLICE INVESTIGATE ANTI-SEMITIC FLYERS FOUND IN BOWIE NEIGHBORHOOD

Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, and Bowie Mayor Tim Adams have both condemned the incidents.

Tips regarding the Virginia incident can be made at 703-802-2750 and regarding the Bowie incident can be made at 240-544-5700,

Residents in communities in Colorado, California, Illinois and other parts of the country have recently reported similar incidents where anti-Semitic flyers and materials were weighed down and delivered to homes.