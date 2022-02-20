Police investigate Anti-Semitic flyers found in Bowie neighborhood

Police in Bowie, Maryland are investigating after finding anti-Semitic flyers that were left in driveways of a neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to the neighborhood located at Crosswick Turn just before 10:30 Saturday morning, and found flyers with anti-Semitic and political propaganda placed in plastic bags, weighted down with corn, throughout several driveways.

Officers collected the flyers and spoke with residents, but were not able to learn any more details.

Police say after leaving the scene, they received word that online comments were suggesting an officer may have been involved in the incident. Investigators reviewed body camera footage, and found there was no wrongdoing by the responding officers.

Authorities are still searching for the person or people responsible for passing out the flyers. They are asking residents in the neighborhood with home security cameras, or anyone else with information, to call the Bowie Police Department at 240-544-5700.

Police say in response to the incident they are increasing patrols in the neighborhood.