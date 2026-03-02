Hundreds of people took to the streets across the D.C. region this weekend, some thanking President Donald Trump for the strikes in Iran and others protesting the escalating military campaign as U.S. and Israeli planes continue to hit targets.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports the nation’s capital was especially busy, with a noticeably heavier security presence downtown. There was no additional fencing around the Capitol, but Capitol Police, the Secret Service and D.C. Police all confirmed they’ve adopted an elevated security posture.

READ MORE: Live updates: Oil tankers and refineries under attack as US, Israel exchange strikes with Iran

Authorities are urging residents to stay alert and report anything suspicious.

After news of the strikes broke Saturday, a large crowd gathered waving American and Iranian flags. Many Iranian Americans celebrated and thanked Trump, saying they were grateful Iran’s longtime supreme leader is no longer in power.

At the same time, a sizable anti‑war march moved through downtown D.C., with demonstrators voicing concern about civilian casualties and warning that the joint U.S.–Israel bombing campaign could pull the country into another prolonged conflict.

READ MORE: Congress set to debate war powers as Iran conflict is already unfolding

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Anti iran war protest fills DC streets, elevated security posture in nation’s capital